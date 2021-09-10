Morocco: 2021 Elections - Provisional Distribution of Seats (Interior Ministry)

9 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Interior Ministry said Thursday evening in a statement that following the end of the counting operation relating to the elections of members of the House of Representatives, Communal Councils and Regional Councils, provisional data relating to the distribution of seats under the said councils can be presented as follows:

1- Distribution of seats for the House of Representatives:

- The National Rally of Independents (RNI): 102 seats.

- The Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM): 86 seats.

- The Istiqlal Party (PI): 81 seats.

- The Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP): 35 seats.

- The Popular Movement (MP): 29 seats.

- The Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS): 21 seats.

- The Constitutional Union (UC): 18 seats.

- The Justice and Development Party (PJD): 13 seats.

The other political parties: 10 seats.

2- Distribution of seats for the Councils of municipalities and districts:

- The National Rally of Independents (RNI): 9,995 seats.

- The Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM): 6,210 seats.

- The Istiqlal Party (PI): 5,600 seats.

- The Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP): 2,415 seats.

- The Popular Movement (MP): 2,253 seats.

- The Constitutional Union (UC): 1,626 seats.

- The Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS): 1,532 seats.

- The Justice and Development Party (PJD): 777 seats.

- The other political parties: 1,525 seats.

3- Distribution of seats for the Councils of the regions:

- The National Rally of Independents (RNI): 196 seats.

- The Istiqlal Party (PI): 144 seats.

- The Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM): 143 seats.

- The Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP): 48 seats.

- The Popular Movement (MP): 47 seats.

- The Constitutional Union (UC): 30 seats.

- The Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS): 29 seats.

- The Justice and Development Party (PJD): 18 seats.

- The other political parties: 23 seats.

