Tanzania: TRA Directs Taxpayers to Offset Tax Arrears

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) has directed taxpayers to offset their outstanding tax arrears within a legal set time else, they may face strong arm of the law, which is not friendly for the growth of their businesses.

TRA Commissioner General Mr Alphayo Kidata issued the directive when opening the Large Taxpayers Stakeholders' Meeting in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday evening.

"I call upon all traders to pay their tax arrears owed to TRA within the time prescribed by law. The good news is that TRA has set a good system for taxpayers to make payments on installment basis," he said.

The Commissioner General warned that TRA is still hesitant on using agency notice to respective banks to deduct tax dues per legal requirement, for he said, it was not friendly to business growth.

Mr Kidata also called for traders to ensure that they use new Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs), to issue electronic receipts, failure of which, may land them fines not below 3m/- or jail term.

"If you don't effectively use EFDs for any business made, it means government revenue is sabotaged and this may hand one into hefty fines. I therefore, remind all traders to obey the law by issuing receipts," he said.

He insisted that TRA is striving to collect government revenues by embracing integrity, professionalism and accountability.

The meeting attracted large taxpayers, coming from insurance, financial services, telecommunications sectors. Others came from contractors as well as service providers.