Tanzania: Tanzanite Miners Upbeat On Royal Tour

PLAYERS in the gemstone industry are anticipating a huge economic impact of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's Royal Tour recording of the Mirerani Mines in Simanjiro District.

The miners are optimistic that the recent shooting of episodes at Mirerani Hills will put to rest claims of the origin of the precious gemstones.

The actors in the lucrative industry further asserted that the Royal Tour documentary will cement the country's status as a source of the rare mineral.

"For years, we've been treated to false reports suggesting that Tanzanite is mined elsewhere and not Tanzania, this is absurd... we can however, hold our heads high as the documentary will disabuse such notions," observed Mr Sammy Mollel, who is the Tanzania Mineral Dealers Association (TAMIDA) Chairperson.

Mr Mollel equally commended the president's unprecedented initiative, saying it will prove the naysayers wrong as far as Tanzania's potential in the economic front is concerned.

"This is quite a noble-patriotic gesture by our leader," he said.

The TAMIDA Chairperson was optimistic that the move will lure more investors to the country, especially those in awe of the precious gemstones.

Mr Mollel appealed to fellow miners to accord the Head of State utmost support as she embarked on a mission of marketing the country's tourist and investment attractions.

On his part, the Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (FEMATA) Secretary General Lister Balegele welcomed President Samia's move to engage renowned producers and filmmakers in promoting the country.

He was optimistic that such a decision will see an influx of big investors to the country to buy Tanzanite.

"The world will now know the truth on where Tanzanite comes from and revenues accrued from the gems will definitely shoot up," opined Mr Balegele.

The rare gem has seen the government pocket 1.42bn/- in revenues last year, compared to 238m/- in 2016/17, before the construction of the 24-kilometre perimeter wall around the mines.

Two years ago, a delegation of Tanzanite International Canada, who are world's biggest buyers and suppliers of Tanzanite, toured the Mirerani hills, vowing to promote and market the precious gemstones.

"We also look forward to geological experts and other researchers who will now be scratching their heads to find how Tanzania became a source of Tanzanite," quipped Mr Balegele.

This will also see massive transfer of technology, where multinational companies will pitch camp at Simanjiro District to explore the mines, according to the FEMATA Secretary General.

Mr Balegele is of the belief that Tanzanite could become another tourism product, a sentiment echoed by Justin Nyari, the Chairperson of Manyara Regional Miners Association (MAREMA).

According to Mr Nyari, the rare gems have the potential of complementing wildlife tourism, which Tanzania is revered for, thanks to the documentary.

"As a country, we could capitalise on this rare opportunity and add Tanzanite as one of economic potentials," he suggested.

President Samia's documentary comes at a time when the global economy has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, with countries grappling with the devastating impact of the virus.