Tanzania: Five Killed in Grisly Road Accident

FIVE people died on the spot and one sustained serious injuries in a grisly road accident along the Arusha-Moshi highway, on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday at Konoike area, in Arumeru District, police have confirmed.

Detailing the cause of the early morning smash, Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) Justin Masejo said the incident occurred after two trucks were involved in a head-on collision.

The regional police blamed the accident to high speed and recklessness, saying the driver of a Mitsubishi Fuso with registration number T111 CUU, which was heading to Moshi from Arusha had switched lanes abruptly and crashed into another truck, Mitsubishi Canter with a number plate T612 BNN, which was heading to Arusha from Moshi.

The Mitsubishi Fuso truck is said to have plunged into a ditch, following the impact.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Canter, who has been identified as Peter Mmasi, died on the spot, while his counterpart Heriel Lyimo is currently nursing injuries at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) Hospital.

Others who perished in the accident include Victor Kileo, Vivian Urio and Isack Temba, who are all residents of Baraa Ward in Arusha.

One Iddy, a resident of Himo highway in Moshi, also lost his life in the accident.

Following the incident, the RPC urged the drivers to follow traffic rules and safety regulations when on the road.

"Such deaths could have well been avoided if the drivers followed the rules and remained on their proper lanes," he insisted.

The Regional Police Commander maintained that his force will crack a whip on those found to be flouting traffic regulations, putting people's lives at risk.