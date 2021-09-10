Tanzania: UCB Bank to Work With Cooperatives to Boost Industrialisation

Kilimanjaro's Uchumi Commercial Bank (UCB) said will collaborate with the cooperative sector in contributing to country's ongoing economic wellbeing, through the industrialisation processes.

UCB Business Development and Marketing Officer Ms Mpoki Mwanjala said they had a reputable history with the cooperative sector since their establishment.

"Therefore it is our responsibility to participate in every step related to the sector including its (co-operative sector) participation in the national economic growth agenda through industrialisation," Ms Mwanjala said recently during UCB second International Conference on Cooperatives and Industrialisation in Kilimanjaro.

The three-day conference themed Cooperatives and industrialisation: Putting Members at the Centre.

"The fourth industrial revolution is a historic milestone that will be remembered for many years to come. It is an opportunity that we cannot abstain from, especially considering the fact that it will strengthen our relationship with the co-operative sector," she said.

Tanzania Federation of Co-operatives (TFC) Chairperson Ms Theresia Chitumbi said the international conference had opened a new chapter in the cooperative sector inside and outside the country.

"Let us use the three days of the conference results as an opportunity to take the cooperative sector to the next level," she said.

TFC promised to work in partnership with the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU) leadership to ensure that some of the publications shared during the conference become beneficial to the national economy through the cooperative sector.

According to the Chairman of the International Conference Prof Mangasini Katundu, the conference which was coordinated by MoCU in collaboration with the Tanzania Co-operative Development Commission (TCDC), aimed at discussing the opportunities and challenges of the co-operative sector when it comes the issue of contributing to the national economy through industrialization.