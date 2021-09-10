Kenya: Professional Bodies Must Protect PWDs

Professional bodies bring together experts to create networks and promote peer-to-peer learning. Despite most existing associations having independent operational constitutions, none has made provisions for the dynamic needs of persons with disabilities (PWDs). This leaves the question begging on who is responsible for the career development of PWDs, especially through coaching and mentorship.

Kenya ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2008. Disability rights are also provided under the 2010 Constitution and the Persons with Disabilities Act 1994.

Notwithstanding, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Development has the mandate to promote and protect the rights of PWDs while the National Council for Persons with Disabilities follows up with enforcement of the law. Whereas all this legislation exists, it is disheartening that professional bodies do not embody PWDs wholesomely.

Associations should carry out research to ascertain the prevalence of PWDs within their networks and create accommodative infrastructure for them. Pertaining to learning and development, the professionals may partner with learning institutions to establish mentorship and coaching programmes that will support learners with disabilities transit seamlessly into the job market.

Public infrastructure

Consequently, professional networks ought to champion inclusive societies that facilitate equal participation in civic, social, economic and political activities, both at the local, national and international levels. Professional bodies can also take up corporate social impact activities focused on ensuring universal access to public infrastructure (such as community centres, recreational facilities, public libraries, resource centres with internet facilities, well maintained public schools, clinics, water supplies and sanitation). These services will provide PWDs access to basic amenities and, importantly, improve their livelihoods.

Similarly, equal access to public information plays a vital role in creating an inclusive society, as it will make inclusive participation possible with well-informed members of society.