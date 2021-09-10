Nigeria: BBNaija - I'm Jealous When You Talk to My Female Friends, Queen Tells White Money

Big brother Season 6 housemate, Queen, has confronted White Money over his proximity with fellow housemate, Jackie B.

Queen accused White Money during a dish washing session on Thursday, stating that he has not been loyal to her.

According to her, White Money's emotional attachment to Jackie B will affect the 'friendship' she is working so hard to build.

"You are getting emotionally attached to Jackie B who I'm trying to create a friendship bond with.

"Doing this will not make my friendship work with her. You did this too with JMK and I tried to be cool with her, even though I knew you were getting close to her.

"I expect a certain amount of loyalty in friendship and I feel you're doing contrary to your actions. I'm very jealous when it comes to my friends or anyone I'm close to," Queen stated.

"I wanted you to be my friend . I wanted you alone. I didn't like sharing your attention with anybody. When she had Michael, she didn't share his attention with anybody," Queen complained.

White Money, responded by saying she (Queen) is misunderstanding the scenario, adding that she should stop taking things personal.

"I'll let you avoid me if that's what you want but I'm not that kind of person. Stop taking things personal with me. I've never lied to you," White Money said.

Vanguard News Nigeria