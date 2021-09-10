Nigeria: Pantami to Chair Muslim News Anniversary Lecture, Awards

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ibrahim Ali Pantami will chair the Third Anniversary Lecture of Muslim News, Nigeria's most authoritative Islamic Newspaper.

The Anniversary Lecture will be combined with an Award Presentation Ceremony to recipients of the Muslim Personalities of the Year Award #MNAwards2020.

The news of the Minister's attendance was confirmed on Tuesday, September 7, by his aide who had been liaising with the paper.

Prof Pantami is also an awardee of Muslim News, Nigeria's authoritative Islamic Newspaper.

It would be recalled that the Gombe-born Islamic scholar, who recently became a Professor of Cybersecurity, was adjudged the Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year 2020 earlier in 2021 for his "unrelenting efforts to digitize the Nigerian economy and provide the right religious education to a global audience."

Other achievers who made the Ummah proud for their astonishing performance and contribution to humanity through their callings include Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Nigerian Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa; renowned Malaysian Shari'ah scholar and finance expert, Dr. Mohammed Daud Bakar; CFO, MTN, Nigeria, Modupe AbdulKareem Kadir, among others.

The Publisher and the entire management of the newspaper are excited about this development, as they believe Prof. Pantami's presence - either physically or virtually will boost the event slated for Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Old Secretariat Mosque Hall, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Really, it's a positive development, I must confess. His acceptance to chair the event is a welcomed development for us and we're most grateful to the Honourable Minister", the Publisher, Mallam Rasheed Abubakar said, adding that, "Prof. Pantami will be able to interact with Muslim professional bodies in law, health, media, finance, as well as relate with the leaders of the leading Muslim Organisations in Nigeria who have also been invited for the event".

Muslim News had reported that the two keynote speakers, veteran Nigerian journalist, Alhaji Femi Abbas and the Founder of Islam Channel, UK, Mohamed Ali Harrath have also confirmed to do justice to the theme; "Curbing Negative Media Framing of Muslims: Best Approaches."

The programme will kick off at exactly 9:00 am with free medical screening for the first 50 delegates. The screening will be coordinated by the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN) in conjunction with the Human Concern Foundation International (HCFI).

Vanguard News Nigeria