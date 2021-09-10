Nigeria: Okal Goes a Notch Higher With Her "Thinking" Music Video

Watching the recently released music video for the song "Thinking" by the artist known as Okal, one will conclude that she has pushed her career a notch higher. The music video released on July 9 is colourfully captivating.

The scripting and acting are hypnotic. As an indie artist that plays the guitar so effectively and sings with a unique style, Okal is simply one of the hardest-working new generation super creative female musicians from Nigeria.

This music video directed by Ochuko Lagos is enjoying airplay across the country. The audio produced by Magic Tunes/Killaboy has garnered over 500,000 streams across all platforms. This streaming number is a testament that Okal is moving up the ladder in the Nigerian music circle. With her continuous rise through the ranks, she's becoming a force to be reckoned with by her contemporaries.

Thinking is a controversial song that conflicts the mind. The visuals depict a perfect picture of her thoughts, and narrates this classy soulful song which makes it more relatable.

Vanguard News Nigeria