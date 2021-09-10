South Africa: Masterchef SA Makes Its Return to M-Net

South African broadcaster M-Net has commissioned a local version of cookery competition format MasterChef, seven years after it last aired in the country. This fourth season of MasterChef South Africa will be produced by Homebrew Films and is set to debut on February 2022.

The programme's return follows the reboot of fellow cookery show My Kitchen Rules South Africa, which returns for a third season this month after three years off air.

Jan du Plessis, Director of M-Net Channels, commented on the return of the cookery competition saying: "Within the current landscape of the Covid-19 virus, we wanted to give our audience something familiar and comforting that felt like home. MasterChef SA was the perfect choice, as both the local and international versions have proven that the format is a firm favourite with our viewers. It's heartwarming and welcoming content".

To recall, MasterChef is distributed globally by Banijay Rights and is produced in more than 64 markets.