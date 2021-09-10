Mozambique: Covid-19 - 108 New Cases, and Three Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported 108 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and three deaths.

The latest victims were all Mozambican men, aged 31, 37 and 60. One died in Maputo, one in Nampula and one in Niassa. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,888.

Since the start of the pandemic, 869,588 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,065 of them in the previous 24 hours. 957 of the tests yielded negative results, while 108 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 148,552.

Of the cases identified on Wednesday, 57 were women or girls and 51 were men or boys. Nine were children under the age of 15, and 12 were over 65 years old.

21 of the new cases were from Maputo city, 19 from Cabo Delgado, 18 from Gaza, 16 from Zambezia, 15 from Maputo province, 13 from Nampula, three from Manica, two from Inhambane and one from Niassa. No cases at all were reported from the central provinces of Tete and Sofala.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) on Wednesday was 10.1 per cent. This compares with 11.8 per cent on Tuesday, 10.5 per cent on Monday, 10.1 per cent on Sunday, and 11.6 per cent on Saturday. Over the past week, the positivity rate has varied within the narrow range of 10 to 12 per cent.

In the same 24 hour period, ten Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (five in Maputo, two in Niassa, and one each in Cabo Delgado, Manica and Inhambane), and eight new patients were admitted (three in Maputo, three in Niassa, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Manica).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from 102 on Tuesday to 97 on Wednesday. 41 of these patients (42.3 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 17 patients in Nampula, 17 in Niassa, four in Cabo Delgado, four in Zambezia, three in Matola, three in Inhambane, and two each in Tete, Manica, Sofala and Gaza.

Over the previous 24 hours, 625 people were declared to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (464 in Maputo city, 133 in Inhambane, 17 in Tete and 11 in Zambezia).The full number of recoveries now stands at 139,320, or 93.8 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with the disease.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 7,870 on Tuesday to 7,340 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 2,087 (28.4 per cent of the total); Nampula, 1,452; Maputo province, 1.349; Niassa, 828; Cabo Delgado, 522; Inhambane, 491; Gaza, 288; Zambezia, 260; Manica, 31; Tete, 24; and Sofala, eight.

The Ministry also announced that, over the previous 24 hours, 56,822 people were vaccinated against Covod-19. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in March, 1,864,229 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 1,563,257 have been fully immunised.