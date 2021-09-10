Nigeria: Comedian - I Gave Simi a Ladder to Stardom but She Turned Against Me When Fame Came

A Canada-based Comedian, Mc Morris, has accused Nigerian Singer, Simi, of biting the fingers that fed her.

In an Instagram post, he alleged that Simi turned her back against him despite being instrumental to her growth in the industry.

He narrated how he allegedly made sacrifices for the diva but said she did not reciprocate the gesture.

"Maybe speaking out will help me forget and forgive you, Simi. I shared my platform with you for years, went out of my way cause I believed in your talent, transport you to events both local and international with my pay (charges) so you will be seen and embraced by my clients and the world at large (that means I was working as a comedian for you to be known as an artiste)."

"I remember the bitter experience you caused me at Pat Akpabio's event in Uyo that I had to pay over 500,000 in 2011 or is it the Ghana experience that I want to talk about? Uncountable shows I can go on counting but when life smiled at you, instead of building a longer table, you built a higher fence<a target="_blank" href="http://Google.com">.</a>

"Not even one recommendation from you, even when I invited you for my show in 2016, your so-called manager asked me to pay in millions and when I reached out to you, you said 'It's management and you can't override them'. Instagram sef, I follow, you no follow me back (in Adekunle's voice).

"If I put all my invested capital and time when I give to you on poultry, I should be cashing out big time now. Let God be the judge but just know you really bit the fingers that once fed you, na Samklef? Na Emeka? Abi na Mc Ray? Hmmmmmm, I have cleared my mind and I'm not Blackface that will come back to issues, God don settle me and I have moved on but remember to follow peace with every man cause who belle full go still hungry".

Samklef, former singer turned blogger, called out Simi about a similar issue some months ago but the singer did not react to the allegation.