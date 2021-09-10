Nigeria: You Are a Bootlicker, Gumi Takes Swipe At Adesina

In what seems like a firm rebuttal against the President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said only "a fool will allow his dwelling to be a theatre of war"

In a recent article, Adesina, who said "bandits are going nowhere', praised the military offensive on bandits in the North West and claimed that a bandit-lover has been all out against the offensive.

But reacting in article posted on his verified Facebook account, Sheikh Gumi said, "You bootlicker that called me a bandit-lover! I am not one, but my country-lover, my region-lover, my state-lover, and my people-lover, and humanity-lover."

Gumi had many times disagreed with the way the Federal Government treated bandits.

The cleric insisted that bandits must be forgiven and be given amnesty if Nigeria is serious about ending banditry the country.

He argued that if those who instigated civil war and those who committed treasonable offences could be forgiven, the same treatment should be applied to bandits

He said, "I am a qualified Medical Doctor who knows what it takes to precisely excise a brain tumour without destroying the delicate surrounding brain tissues.

"I was a commissioned military officer who knows what the military is for and what is the capability of our military.

"I am an intellectual with a Ph.D. from Abroad. I am an Islamic scholar who knows the immorality of killing innocent lives. So, silence for me in this ocean of oblivion is not an option.

"Only a fool would allow his dwelling to be a theatre of war. Unfortunately, how many fools are there.

"Killing rats in your rat-infested sitting room with an iron rod will only end up destroying your gadgets and furniture probably without killing any. We should not mask out poor governance with artillery power."