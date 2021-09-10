Nigeria: Group Gives Recipe for Ethnic Harmony

A foremost sociopolitical group, the Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG), has called on all socio-cultural groups in Nigeria to be united in their quest to seek solutions to Nigeria's problems.

YWG National President, Comrade Adegoke Alawuje, gave the advice when he paid a condolence visit to the Headquarters of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna over the death of its Senior Administrative Officer, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Soba, who passed away on Saturday.

Alawuje advised the Federal Government to establish a central working committee, similar to the National Religious Council (NIREC), that will aggregate the interest of the six regional groups to foster a perfect relationship among ethnic nationalities.

"There is no gainsaying the fact that the system is not working but we can't keep adding more crimes and criminals to the existing ones in trying to solve them," Alawuje was quoted in a statement made available to Daily Trust.

The President called on those who are domiciled in their regions or those who have never traveled outside their regions not to endanger their compatriots in other zones by maltreating the non-indigenes in their domains.

He said doing so would only compound the problems.

"I am very sorry for those Nigerians who have only lived all their lives in their regions and who do not have an idea of what is happening in other regions."

"They only come to the media and say what they think is the best, looking at issues from their regional lens and prism."

Alawuje, who preached unity and love among all ethnic groups, urged them to pay attention to addressing national issues and concentrate more on solving national challenges with a view to rescuing the nation.

Receiving the group, the Secretary-general of the Forum, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, thanked the Yoruba welfare group for associating with them in their hours of grief.

He said this is what is expected of all socio-cultural groups in Nigeria, instead of being antagonistic to each other.

Speaking of the deceased, he described him as a dedicated and committed administrator, who was once a permanent secretary in Kaduna State, and a clerk of the State house of assembly.