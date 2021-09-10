Nigeria: Youth Who Contemplated Suicide Shares Experience

A Nigerian youth, who went through severe depression, has narrated how he contemplated ending his life.

The youth said life had no meaning after almost everyone, including his fiancée, abandoned him.

He said after losing his job at a company that paid him well, self-doubt crept in and everything turned dark.

He said, "In 2013, I was working with a company that paid me well apart from the side hustles I engaged in. Everything was going well; life was sweet.

"I was planning my wedding when the management of company said it couldn't maintain all the employees. Unfortunately, many were later sacked and I was among them.

"Life became hard. I barely ate and my landlord was harassing me because I couldn't pay my rent."

The youth said he was later evicted and a friend he was squatting with turned against him.

He stated, "It was very difficult to get something to eat. I was devastated when I learnt that my fiancée was planning to marry a former neighbour.

"Life became very hard and everything was dark. Even my friends deserted me. I become an object of ridicule as people talked about me everywhere.

"Since life was hard, I decided to end it and I bought a bottle of sniper."

The youth said he did not know what happened next as he woke to realised that he was in a hospital and was badly sick.

<a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/suicide-on-the-rise-as-nigeria-records-51-cases-in-12-months">Daily Trust investigation shows</a> that there has been an upsurge in suicide, especially among young people, in the last 12 months.