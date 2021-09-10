Nigeria: Anti-Open Grazing Bill Scales Second Reading in Akwa Ibom Assembly

10 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

<i>When passed into law and assented to by Governor Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom will join the list of states in Nigeria that have enacted laws to ban open grazing.</sub>

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has passed for second reading a bill seeking to ban <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/462883-analysis-how-southern-governors-ban-on-open-grazing-may-reduce-farmer-herder-crisis.html">open grazing of livestock</a> in the state.

The bill, sponsored by Udo Kieran, member representing Oruk Anam State Constituency, was considered by the House and passed for second reading on Thursday during plenary.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Kieran said the bill seeks to "prevent the destruction of farms, crops, ponds, settlements and properties caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock and protect the environment from degradation and pollution".

The bill, which appeared to enjoy unanimous support from lawmakers, was referred to the joint Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Lands, Housing and Urban Renewal.

The committee is expected to report back to the House within two weeks.

When passed into law and assented to by Governor Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom will join the list of states in Nigeria that have enacted law to ban open grazing.

Rivers, Bayelsa, Oyo, Ekiti and Abia states have enacted similar laws.

Lagos State anti-open grazing bill which has just been passed into law is awaiting the assent of the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Similar bills are at various levels in Enugu and Delta States.

Southern states in Nigeria had reached a resolution on July 5, 2021, in Lagos to enact a law prohibiting open grazing.

The governors, at the meeting, urged member states to enact legislation against open grazing of cattle in their states on or before September 1.

Only five states were able to have the anti-open grazing law in place before the deadline.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X