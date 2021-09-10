Mozambique: Isaura Nyusi Reaffirms Commitment to Reduce Illiteracy

Maputo — Mozambican First Lady Isaura Nyusi on Wednesday stated that the Action Plan to Accelerate Youth and Adult Literacy in Mozambique (PAAAJAM) 2021/29, a presidential initiative to fast-track literacy, will reduce illiteracy levels from the current 39 per cent to 23 per cent by 2029.

Addressing the activities marking International Literacy Day, held in Meconta district in the northern province of Nampula, Nyusi said illiteracy is hampering many Mozambicans from leading a decent lifestyle, and from enjoying social, political and economic wellbeing.

"There are many Mozambicans with reading, writing and maths learning needs, and hence there must be a strong commitment, from each of us, to attain the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," she said, pointing out that one of the great challenges the country faces is reducing and then eradicating illiteracy.

The theme for this year's celebrations "Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide" leads into a consideration of the strategies, methods and procedures to be used in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, which raises a new challenge in the form of digital illiteracy.

The First Lady said that Mozambique and the world are living in the global age where learning systems are hybrid. She thus urged the Movement for Advocacy and Mobilisation of Resources for Adult Literacy (MASMA), of which she is the chairperson, cooperation partners as well as religious organisations, to keep playing their role as community mobilisers for the success of the country's literacy programmes, especially focused on women and girls.

The Minister of Education, Carmelita Namashulua, said that the education sector wants to take great advantage of the digital platforms for greater communication in the learning process in accordance with Mozambican reality.

The government strategy to reduce illiteracy envisages several initiatives for mass participation, covering 500,000 people every year, to reach 4.5 million people, especially women and girls as well as those with special educational needs.