South Africa: One Shot, Please - Eastern Cape Health Department Sets Up Vaccination Station At Bar

Following its strategy of taking the Covid-19 vaccine to the people, the Eastern Cape Department of Health recently stationed vaccinators at a bar in East London, where people could get a drink and a Covid-19 jab.

Good gin and good vibes made space for nurses and jabs at a bar in East London a few weeks ago as the Eastern Cape Department of Health set up a pop-up vaccination station at a bar -- offering patrons a vaccine with their afternoon drinks.

The pop-up vaccination station at the Omni Gin Bar in Hemingways Mall, East London is one of the many initiatives by the Eastern Cape Department of Health to "take the vaccine to the people". It is also part of a campaign to target young people in the province's vaccination drive.

The pop-up site remained at the bar for five days at the end of August, with jabs being offered between 2pm and 7pm every afternoon.

Those aged between 18 and 49 make up the largest proportion of the Eastern Cape population that must be vaccinated...