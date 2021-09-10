South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Health Learns That Government Has Made No Pronouncement On Mandatory Vaccinations

10 September 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Health heard that the government has not made any pronouncements on mandatory vaccines after Members of the committee asked what the government's official position is on mandatory vaccinations.

The committee received an update from the Department of Health on the vaccine rollout programme and vaccine acquisitions. Briefing the committee, the department said vaccines do work. In responding to a question in this regard, the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said: "The presentation showed that with even one vaccine done, you are 80% protected. You may be still admitted to the hospital, but the chances of you are getting in ICU and not coming out are much slimmer."

Committee Chairperson Dr Kenneth Jacobs said he welcomed the fact that vaccinated people mean there is less congestion in hospitals. He noted that, from the figures presented, people who are not vaccinated have an 83% higher risk of becoming infected and landing up in hospital, versus the 17% chance of those who are vaccinated. There is 80% increased chance of landing up in ICU in non-vaccinated persons, compared with those who are vaccinated. This is very significant data and indicates the urgency of the vaccination programme.

Dr Jacobs said South Africans need to understand the importance of vaccinations and getting themselves vaccinated. The committee expressed its concern on vaccine hesitancy and asked how the department plans to address this challenge. Acting Director-General, Dr Nicholas Crisp, said: "As far as vaccine hesitancy is concerned, the are two types of hesitancy. The one is more about laziness, where people find that going for vaccinations is an effort. And [then there are] the people who are hesitant because they have engaged in messages that are negative and others who are just against vaccines."

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X