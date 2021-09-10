South Africa: Relooking At City Improvement Districts As a Key Way to Revitalise Johannesburg

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mpho Phalatse

City improvement districts halt degeneration and facilitate the upliftment of distressed business and mixed-use areas which attract investment and development. By pooling their resources, individual property owners can enjoy the collective benefits of a well-managed area and a sense of communal pride, safety and social responsibility.

The City of Johannesburg has undergone many changes over the past decades, evolving from a mining centre and industrial city to a metropolitan centre largely characterised by financial and business services. After 1994, Johannesburg was confronted with problems of business and residential vitality common to many cities, such as a declining inner city affected by waning industrialisation, the development of suburban shopping malls, the decentralisation of office parks and investment flight from inner residential areas.

These problems were further compounded by factors such as rapid urban influx, high levels of unemployment and poverty, rising crime rates and the rise of an informal economy. The city has also inherited distinct socioeconomic patterns from the apartheid regime together with urban spaces that remain strongly marked by past segregation.

With city services and infrastructure stretched to the limit, property owners realised the need to mobilise local resources to supplement municipal services. City improvement districts were therefore seen...

