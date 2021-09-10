South Africa: The Human Chain - Dealing With Employees Who Are Anti-Vaxxers or Vaccine Hesitant - You Can Keep Them Out of Your Workplace

opinion

No one in South Africa can be forced to have a vaccine. They have the right to refuse based on religious, constitutional or medical reasons. But businesses also have the right to only allow vaccinated people in the workplace.

Most ethical leaders are guided by the utilitarian mantra of the greatest good for the greatest number. We've seen this especially in the current Covid-19 crisis, where this principle has been used to drive a range of liberty-limiting policies, from lockdowns to the wearing of masks in public to curb the spread of the infection -- and now, increasingly, to implement vaccine passports for those who have been vaccinated.

Good business leaders are no different. They also operate on the basis of the greatest good for the greatest number: for their staff when it comes to workplace safety; for their shareholders and stakeholders by ensuring the greatest return and for their clients and customers by producing the greatest value.

