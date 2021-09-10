South Africa: The Human Chain - Dealing With Employees Who Are Anti-Vaxxers or Vaccine Hesitant - You Can Keep Them Out of Your Workplace

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jon Foster-Pedley

No one in South Africa can be forced to have a vaccine. They have the right to refuse based on religious, constitutional or medical reasons. But businesses also have the right to only allow vaccinated people in the workplace.

Most ethical leaders are guided by the utilitarian mantra of the greatest good for the greatest number. We've seen this especially in the current Covid-19 crisis, where this principle has been used to drive a range of liberty-limiting policies, from lockdowns to the wearing of masks in public to curb the spread of the infection -- and now, increasingly, to implement vaccine passports for those who have been vaccinated.

Good business leaders are no different. They also operate on the basis of the greatest good for the greatest number: for their staff when it comes to workplace safety; for their shareholders and stakeholders by ensuring the greatest return and for their clients and customers by producing the greatest value.

No one in South Africa can be forced to have a vaccine. They have the right to refuse based on religious, constitutional or medical reasons. But businesses also have the right to only allow vaccinated people in the workplace. Almost every business...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X