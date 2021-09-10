South Africa: Waste Management - a Very Public Private Affair

analysis

Landfills are seldom what comes to mind when we think of public space, but they are one of the best mirrors of how we relate to the public realm. It is time to rethink how we manage the huge amount of rubbish we send to the dump.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Marcela Guerrero Casas is a programme lead at the Western Cape Economic Development Partnership. This work was supported by the Heinrich Böll Stiftung Southern Africa.

Recently, I visited a landfill for the first time in my life; it was a revealing experience. As one of my colleagues commented, the sight of Cape Town's Coastal Park landfill in Muizenberg was both amazing and sad. On the one hand, the scale of the operation in terms of space and materials, as well as the system in which trucks, reclaimers and formal employees of the site work, was nothing short of impressive; on the other, it was a poignant reminder of the stark social inequity that enables some to over-consume while others' livelihoods depend solely on what is disposed of as a result of that over-consumption. Every single one of us plays a role in that cycle....