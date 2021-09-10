South Africa: End of the Road for Faf As He Is Omitted From Proteas T20i World Cup Squad

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Thursday's announcement of the Proteas squad for the men's T20I World Cup officially signalled the end of an era with Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir omitted.

There will only be one Faf playing international sport for South Africa this year, but his surname is De Klerk and he represents the Springboks in rugby.

Faf du Plessis, South Africa's one-time captain, has been omitted from the Proteas team for the T20I World Cup in the UAE and Oman starting next month.

It will be the first major international competition for 11 years that hasn't featured Du Plessis in Proteas colours. Given his age (37) it's now probably official that his days as an international player are over, even though there hasn't been an official retirement statement -- yet.

Another elder statesman, Imran Tahir, was also overlooked. Although Tahir is 42, his performances in the recent The Hundred tournament in England and his continually strong outings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) had left the door ajar. But clearly the Proteas are looking to the future at a tournament where they start as rank outsiders.

Du Plessis has not played for the Proteas since February 2021 and has only been a...

