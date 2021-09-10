South Africa: The Death of Joao Rodrigues - Now We Will Never Know the Truth About the Death in Detention of My Uncle Ahmed Timol

analysis

We will never know the truth, and nobody will ever be held criminally accountable for the death of Ahmed Timol. We recognise, however, that we are in a better position than most victim families, having forced the state to reopen the inquest and reach an honest conclusion.

Imtiaz Cajee is the author of The Murder of Ahmed Timol -- My Search for the Truth (Jacana). Cajee's uncle, Ahmed Timol, was 29 years old when he was killed in police detention on 27 October 1971. In 1996, Cajee watched his grandmother at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission plead in vain for information about what really happened. Cajee made a vow at that time to do everything possible to have his uncle's case reopened. Finally, 42 years after Timol's death, a new inquest found that Timol had indeed been murdered.

Part of me died when I heard that apartheid security policeman Joao Rodrigues died this week, bringing my 25-year quest for justice for my murdered uncle Ahmed Timol to an end.

Rodrigues' daughter called to inform me, and I went cold for a moment -- not out of shock or grief, but a sense of loss. My first thought was that those...