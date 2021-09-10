Tanzania/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe Face Tanzania in Women's Qualifier Opener

Zimbabwe Women will get their campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Africa 2021 tournament underway this Friday when they face Tanzania in Gaborone.

The two sides are in Group A together with the hosts Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique and Rwanda.

Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda make up Group B.

Only the winners of the 11-team regional competition will progress to the global qualifying contest for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 proper set to be played in South Africa.

After facing Tanzania this Friday, Zimbabwe will then play Eswatini, Botswana, Mozambique and Rwanda in the other group matches scheduled for 11, 12, 13 and 16 September respectively.

The semi-finals involving the top two teams from each group are set for 17 September, with the third-place playoff and final pencilled in for 19 September.

Zimbabwe's 14-member squad that is in Botswana for the tournament is led by the captain Mary-Anne Musonda, with Adam Chifo in charge as the head coach.

Zimbabwe Women Squad:

Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Christabel Chatonzwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Tasmeen Granger, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma