South Africa: Life Esidimeni - We Cannot and Must Not Normalise the Abnormal

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Zukiswa Pikoli

If a decision is unethical and you as a professional can foresee potentially disastrous outcomes, it's your job to red-flag it. Trading someone else's life for your own livelihood is wrong.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"When people begin to ignore human dignity, it will not be long before they begin to ignore human rights." - Gilbert K Chesterton. A sound warning that seems apt as the country tunes in to see former state officials tap-dance their way through taking responsibility for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients in 2016.

After two false starts in July and at the beginning of August as a result of the state's legal counsel not being adequately prepared, the Life Esidimeni inquest resumed on 30 August.

It is actually quite ironic that the word "Esidimeni" means "in dignity" and yet the mental healthcare users who died during the marathon project were treated with anything but that. Dignity is an intrinsic right of human beings because it acknowledges a person's worth. Our Constitution has even asserted that it is the highest of all the human rights that we have. Dignity speaks to a sense of self-respect and self-worth, physical and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X