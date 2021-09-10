South Africa: Life Esidimeni - We Cannot and Must Not Normalise the Abnormal

opinion

If a decision is unethical and you as a professional can foresee potentially disastrous outcomes, it's your job to red-flag it. Trading someone else's life for your own livelihood is wrong.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"When people begin to ignore human dignity, it will not be long before they begin to ignore human rights." - Gilbert K Chesterton. A sound warning that seems apt as the country tunes in to see former state officials tap-dance their way through taking responsibility for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients in 2016.

After two false starts in July and at the beginning of August as a result of the state's legal counsel not being adequately prepared, the Life Esidimeni inquest resumed on 30 August.

It is actually quite ironic that the word "Esidimeni" means "in dignity" and yet the mental healthcare users who died during the marathon project were treated with anything but that. Dignity is an intrinsic right of human beings because it acknowledges a person's worth. Our Constitution has even asserted that it is the highest of all the human rights that we have. Dignity speaks to a sense of self-respect and self-worth, physical and...