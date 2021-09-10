South Africa: ANC Fires Carl Niehaus From Luthuli House After 'False Statements' Fiasco

analysis

Carl Niehaus has been summarily dismissed from his job in Luthuli House after he tried to lay charges of theft and corruption against the ANC's 'top five'.

On Wednesday night ANC staffer and suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus distributed an "Urgent Media Alert" inviting the media to witness him laying charges against the ANC's hierarchy -- excluding his suspended boss, Secretary-General Ace Magashule -- at the Johannesburg Police Station on behalf of disgruntled party staffers, but by Thursday night Niehaus was without a job.

The party accused him of making false statements when he said he was representing other staffers, so he backtracked by saying he would lay the charges in his personal capacity, even though he maintained that aggrieved staff members helped him draft the statement.

In his letter of dismissal, party general manager Febe Potgieter wrote that in his letter earlier in the day, Niehaus did not provide "any cogent reasons for the ANC to arrive at any conclusion other than that the employment relationship between you and the organisation has completely and irretrievably broken down".

She wrote: "This letter serves as notice of your summary dismissal as an employee of the ANC. You can collect your personal...