South Africa's Poverty Threshold Increases While Social Grants Fail to Keep Pace

analysis

Statistics South Africa said the rebasing of the poverty lines was not intended to determine the size of social grants or the setting of the national minimum wage, but was a metric to guide policy development and poverty programmes.

Stats SA published new national poverty lines this week, upping the minimum monthly income an adult needs to survive to R624, while increasing the lower- and upper-bound poverty lines, changes likely to give fresh impetus to calls for the government to step up the size of welfare support to the poor and growing body of unemployed.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic shock that followed, South Africa unleashed a R500-billion economic stimulus programme that included expanding existing social grants and adding a new R350 unemployment grant.

The latter was terminated in April but reinstated in July after the deadly riots and looting triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, and underpinned by growing anger and desperation as joblessness and poverty worsened.

The extension of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant was welcomed by civil society groups pushing for a universal basic income grant and across-the-board increases of welfare incomes, which rose by below inflation...