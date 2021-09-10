South Africa's Poverty Threshold Increases While Social Grants Fail to Keep Pace

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Statistics South Africa said the rebasing of the poverty lines was not intended to determine the size of social grants or the setting of the national minimum wage, but was a metric to guide policy development and poverty programmes.

Stats SA published new national poverty lines this week, upping the minimum monthly income an adult needs to survive to R624, while increasing the lower- and upper-bound poverty lines, changes likely to give fresh impetus to calls for the government to step up the size of welfare support to the poor and growing body of unemployed.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic shock that followed, South Africa unleashed a R500-billion economic stimulus programme that included expanding existing social grants and adding a new R350 unemployment grant.

The latter was terminated in April but reinstated in July after the deadly riots and looting triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, and underpinned by growing anger and desperation as joblessness and poverty worsened.

The extension of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant was welcomed by civil society groups pushing for a universal basic income grant and across-the-board increases of welfare incomes, which rose by below inflation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X