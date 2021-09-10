South Africa Must Heed the Lessons Learnt From the Covid-19 Pandemic On Health Research and Development

opinion

The Covid-19 outbreak has taught us lessons, calling for us to build on them. The hastened vaccine development is a success we should use as a stepping stone for health research and development. Modelling this development could enable faster and easier production of vaccines in Africa, which still lags behind in vaccine roll-out.

The long queues forming at Covid-19 vaccination sites are bittersweet as we look forward to rebuilding while remembering those we lost before they could get vaccinated.

When infections and deaths skyrocketed the initial focus in fighting the disease was on developing capacity and expertise in Covid-19 vaccine development and manufacturing.

Earlier in 2021, initiatives to produce the vaccine were accompanied by a boost in health research and development (R&D) in South Africa. The World Health Organization announced its support for the first Covid-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in South Africa in June. This brings a glimmer of hope and great expectations.

At the current stage of South Africa's vaccine roll-out, it is hoped that some cash and knowledge cascades to other health R&D initiatives. The infrastructure, along with skills acquired and transferred during this time, can be repurposed and redirected. As South Africa works to bring...