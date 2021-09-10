South Africa: Gauteng and Limpopo Have Exited the Third Wave, Minister Announces

10 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Gauteng and Limpopo have now exited a third wave of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla announced on Friday morning. He said there has been a 24% drop in new Covid-19 cases nationally, but elsewhere in the country the numbers were still high.

Phaahla said that nationally there has been a 24% drop in new Covid-19 cases compared with the previous seven days.

However, the country still registered 6,270 new infection cases, but Phaahla said this also shows a downward trend as previously this number exceeded 8,000. He added that the positivity rate (the percentage of positive tests) is also coming down slowly, having dropped from 35% in July to 12% in September.

The World Health Organization's standard for this rate is below 5% for communities to be safe. Phaahla said Gauteng and Limpopo reached this benchmark this week with a positivity rate of 4.4%.

"Still, there is no room for complacency," he added.

The minister announced that from Friday people will be able to book their own appointments for a vaccine on the Electronic Vaccination Data System and...

