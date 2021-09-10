South Africa: 'Don't Wait for Johnson & Johnson Vaccine' - Acting Director-General of Health Urges South Africa

analysis

The acting director-general of the national department of health, Dr Nicholas Crisp has urged people not to wait for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, but to take the two-dose Pfizer vaccine which is readily available. He said government's Johnson & Johnson supplies are still constrained and what is being received are sent to rural areas and used for outreach programmes.

Crisp was speaking during the weekly briefing on Covid-19 in South Africa on Friday morning.

He said there had been a global shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine caused by the shutting down and inspections of the Emergent BioSolutions Plant in Baltimore, US earlier this year when an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration found that some batches of the vaccine may have been contaminated.

In South Africa, where Aspen is handling the final step in the manufacturing of the vaccine, two batches were declared safe and cleared for emergency use. Another shipment of 300,000 doses for emergency use...