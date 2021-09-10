Malawi: Businessman Thom Mpinganjira Convicted Over Fresh Presidential Elections Judge Bribery Case

10 September 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The High Court in Blantyre has convicted successful businessman Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira for attempting to bribe a panel of five judges who were hearing the infamous Presidential Elections Cases in 2020.

High Court Judge Dorothy De Gabrielle delivered her ruling.

Mpinganjira was arrested last year for attempting to induce a public officer to perform his or her functions corruptly in order for the five judges to rule in favour of former President Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

During trial, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charges levels against him, a development that prompted the State to parade witnesses.

And delivering her judgment today, De Gabrielle said the State had proven its case against Mpinganjira and she duly convicted him of the charges.

Mpinganjira has since been sent to Chichiri Prison where he will await his sentence.

Earlier in the day, a group of people wearing t-shirts bearing Thom Mpinganjira's face and carrying placards written words such as 'Mpinganjira Sali Yekha' have gathered outside court premises in Blantyre.

