Namibia: Arysteq Joins Major League With New Equity Fund

NAMIBIANS will now have a chance to invest in a fund made up of renowned stocks such as BMW, Pfizer, Alibaba, British American Tobacco, and Johnson & Johnson, following the launch of a global fund.

The fund called Arysteq Global Opportunities Fund was launched by local asset managers Arysteq, the first of its kind.

According to Arysteq, the fund was established late last year and obtained approval from the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) as a unit trust fund in April 2021.

Unlike competing global equity funds, this fund is actively managed by a local team of investment experts.

Arysteq was formed in 2016, and was awarded a N$700 million mandate under the Government Institutions Pension Fund asset management incubation programme in 2019.

This new fund affords investors the opportunity to invest in developed equity markets like the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and Hong Kong, the company said.

"With the South African rand consistently depreciating over the last 20 years, the Arysteq Global Opportunities Fund allows investors to diversify their investments and enjoy exposure to international currencies in some of the most innovative and well-established markets," says Purvance Heuer, the managing director of Arysteq.

According to Heuer, the fund aims to outperform the MSCI World Index to maximise long-term capital appreciation, by investing in listed equities in developed markets globally allowing investors to achieve a better risk adjusted return.

"Our investment philosophy, which is our 'DNA', gives us an edge. It is centred around four key principles, namely liquidity, quality, a margin of safety, and a longer-term view," says Heuer.

The fund is classified as a higher-risk/return investment, ideal for investors who wish to maximise their wealth over the long-term.

The top investment positions held in the global fund are Nintendo, BMW, Japan Tobacco, Pfizer, Alibaba, British American Tobacco, Verizon Communications, Roche Holdings, Bank of China and Johnson & Johnson.

Arysteq is wholly owned, and managed, by Namibians.