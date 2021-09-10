Namibia: Shebeen Owners, Drinkers Elated Over Extended Hours

EXTENDED hours and onsite alcohol consumption have brought joy to the shebeen owners and customers at Katutura's Single Quarters in Windhoek.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula on Monday adjusted some Covid-19 regulations, easing restrictions on liquor sales.

According to the newly gazetted regulations, onsite alcohol consumption is now allowed at restaurants and clubs from Monday to Saturday from 09h00 to 21h00. Before this adjustment, the operating hours were 09h00 to 18h00, with liquor sold on pick-up basis only.

Lusia Benhard (40), a barlady at Okangwena bar in Windhoek, said they are happy because this means there will be more customers to support their business and the economy will improve.

"No one will knock off at 17h00 and come to the bar at 06h00, there were no customers at all," she said.

Benhard said their customers do not have a problem with wearing masks or following the Covid-19 rules.

"Our customers adhere to the rules; they understood when alcohol was on pick up only and we always have sanitisers," she said.

The bar owner of Uukwamatsi bar, Naftali Nepembe, said they are glad that the government has extended the hours and will make sure the Covid rules are followed.

"We were really suffering, you buy stock but there are no customers," he said

Nepembe said they are prepared for onsite drinking and ready to start business as usual.

"We are ready for our customers. We have sanitisers here and posters reminding our customers to wear masks and social distance always," he said.

One customer, Alweendo Silas Natangwe (40), said he missed chatting while drinking with his friends and extended hours also benefit everybody to do their work.

"I am a driver at Silas Ndapuka buses. I am excited not just for the onsite consumption but also that people are now moving around which means we have more customers," he said.

A barlady from Omuzile bar, who has been working for 12 years and asked to be anonymous, said the onsite consumption would revive their business that was on the verge of collapsing.

"We never used to sell anything, the three hours added will help us get customers and increase our sales," she said.

She stressed that it is everyone's responsibility to protect themselves from Covid-19 and follow the rules.

Chicco Ekandjo (32), a customer at Uukwamatsi bar, said Covid-19 regulations should not be forgotten because of alcohol.

"People should follow what the government has put in place, wearing masks and sanitising, to protect everybody around us," he said.

Nelago Negumbo (31), a barlady at Uukwamatsi bar, said customers buy more when they are sitting than on pick-up.

"If they finish they will want to buy more, and this will increase sales and we will be getting our salary to support our families," she added.

She said they were not paid last month because there were no customers due to short working hours.

"We were just volunteering last month because customers were very few, meaning less money was coming in and we were really suffering," she said.

Negumbo said extended hours mean more customers and money to pay their rent and salaries.

"Last month, we could not get our full salary because we were working for a few hours. Now, the customers will increase and hopefully things will go back to normal," said Benhard.

"We never used to sell anything. Maybe now that three hours were added, we will get enough to sustain ourselves and the business," she said.