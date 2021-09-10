Tunisia: Jerandi Partakes in 156th Meeting of Council of League of Arab States

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi attended on Thursday the 156th meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States in Cairo, along with the FMs of member countries and UN Special Envoy on Libya Ján Kubiš. Jerandi called in his address, on the Arab countries to create innovative mechanisms to align joint Arab action with the digital revolution in the world, and to incite youths to further adhere to public affairs, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

Jerandi urged the Arab countries "to focus on the joint points uniting them and which are a force allowing them to discuss their fundamental causes based on a unified vision, goals and international positions."

Speaking about the exceptional measures taken by President Kais Saied last July 25, the FM explained that "these decisions were made to rectify the democratic process" and that Tunisia "is determined to continue laying the foundations of the rule of law and institutions under a democratic regime guaranteeing rights and freedoms and based on good governance, the supremacy of the law, justice and equality between citizens."

As for the 18th Summit of la Francophonie due November 20-21 in Djerba, Jerandi indicated that this meeting is an important step on the path of fostering Arab relations with regional and international spaces and groupings.

Besides, he recalled Tunisia's ongoing support to the Palestinian cause at all levels and in all regional and international forums, notably as member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 period.

Regarding the Libyan issue, the minister voiced Tunisia's satisfaction at the outcome of the neighbouring countries' meeting, organised recently in Algeria, laying emphasis on the Arab states' role in supporting Libyan authorities so that the country recover its regional position, far from any interference in its domestic affairs.

Jerandi held consultation meetings with his Kuwaiti, Algerian, Mauritian, Egyptian, Saudi, Palestinian and Lebanese counterparts, on the fringes of the 156th meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States.

He also had a talk with Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Abu El Gheit which focused on boosting the role of Arab countries in the region's issues that will be submitted to the next UN General Assembly in New York.