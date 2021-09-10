Tunisia: Ennahdha Reveals New Executive Committee Line-Up

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha movement announced on Thursday evening the new line-up of its executive committee with a reduction of members and a reallocation of functions.

"Ennahdha President made a reshuffle and will submit the new line-up to the Shura Council," a press release reads.

Here follows the new line-up:

Wassila Zoghlami: Vice-President in charge of women, family, children, the elderly and people with specific needs

Ali Larayedh: Vice-President in charge of political affairs

Noureddine Bhiri: Vice-President in charge of internal affairs

Ajmi Lourimi: Vice-President in charge of strategic affairs

Mondher Ounissi: Vice-President in charge of social affairs

Noureddine Arbaoui: Politburo

Abdelfattah Taghouti: Office of information and communication

Mohamed Goumani: Office of relations with organisations

Abdelfattah Trimeche: Office of structuring and members' affairs

Monia Mejri: Office of women and family

Zeineb Brahmi: Legal office

Rached Kahlani: Office of youths

Mohamed Soudani: Office of culture

Imed Khemiri: President of parliamentary group

Fakhri Chelik: Office of foreign affairs

Sofiane Gasmi: Ennahdha's youths at universities

Nizar Habboubi: Office of the elections

Riadh Chaabini: Advisory member

Ahmed Gaaloul: Advisory executive director

Ennahdha further announced the line-up of the political crisis management committee:

Mohamed Goumani: President

Ajmi Lourimi

Riadh Bettaïeb

Ahmed Mechergui

Monia Mejri

Zeineb Brahmi

Belgacem Hassan

Abdelfattah Taghouti

Nizar Habboubi

Mohamed Ayed

Riadh Mestouri

Yahia Abdallah

Khaled Founi