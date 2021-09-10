Tunisia: Ennahdha Reveals New Executive Committee Line-Up

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha movement announced on Thursday evening the new line-up of its executive committee with a reduction of members and a reallocation of functions.
"Ennahdha President made a reshuffle and will submit the new line-up to the Shura Council," a press release reads.
Here follows the new line-up:
Wassila Zoghlami: Vice-President in charge of women, family, children, the elderly and people with specific needs
Ali Larayedh: Vice-President in charge of political affairs
Noureddine Bhiri: Vice-President in charge of internal affairs
Ajmi Lourimi: Vice-President in charge of strategic affairs
Mondher Ounissi: Vice-President in charge of social affairs
Noureddine Arbaoui: Politburo
Abdelfattah Taghouti: Office of information and communication
Mohamed Goumani: Office of relations with organisations
Abdelfattah Trimeche: Office of structuring and members' affairs
Monia Mejri: Office of women and family
Zeineb Brahmi: Legal office
Rached Kahlani: Office of youths
Mohamed Soudani: Office of culture
Imed Khemiri: President of parliamentary group
Fakhri Chelik: Office of foreign affairs
Sofiane Gasmi: Ennahdha's youths at universities
Nizar Habboubi: Office of the elections
Riadh Chaabini: Advisory member
Ahmed Gaaloul: Advisory executive director
Ennahdha further announced the line-up of the political crisis management committee:
Mohamed Goumani: President
Ajmi Lourimi
Riadh Bettaïeb
Ahmed Mechergui
Monia Mejri
Zeineb Brahmi
Belgacem Hassan
Abdelfattah Taghouti
Nizar Habboubi
Mohamed Ayed
Riadh Mestouri
Yahia Abdallah
Khaled Founi