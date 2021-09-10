Tunisia: Jerandi, Lebanon's Akar Discuss Forthcoming Events and Situation in Lebanon

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi had a talk on Thursday in Cairo with Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Zeina Akar, on the fringes of his participation in the 156th ordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level.

The meeting offered the opportunity to coordinate positions ahead of the forthcoming events, notably the General Assembly of the United Nations, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

Akar paid tribute for her part, to Tunisia for the role it has played as a member of the Security Council and for the support provided to Arab files and Lebanese initiatives, including the initiative to extend the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFL) that had led to the adoption of the 2591 Resolution.

Discussing the situation in Lebanon, Akar pointed to the need to step up Arab and international solidarity with Lebanon to help it get out of the crisis and regain its Arab and regional position.

Jerandi reiterated Tunisia's ongoing support to Lebanon, recalling the long-standing and strong ties binding the two countries.