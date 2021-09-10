Tunisia: Jerandi, Lebanon's Akar Discuss Forthcoming Events and Situation in Lebanon

10 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi had a talk on Thursday in Cairo with Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Zeina Akar, on the fringes of his participation in the 156th ordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level.

The meeting offered the opportunity to coordinate positions ahead of the forthcoming events, notably the General Assembly of the United Nations, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

Akar paid tribute for her part, to Tunisia for the role it has played as a member of the Security Council and for the support provided to Arab files and Lebanese initiatives, including the initiative to extend the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFL) that had led to the adoption of the 2591 Resolution.

Discussing the situation in Lebanon, Akar pointed to the need to step up Arab and international solidarity with Lebanon to help it get out of the crisis and regain its Arab and regional position.

Jerandi reiterated Tunisia's ongoing support to Lebanon, recalling the long-standing and strong ties binding the two countries.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X