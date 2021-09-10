Namibia: Small Stock Boosts Keetmanshoop Cooperatives

Two months ago Niklaas Kooper and community members from the Tani-Huigu Farmers Cooperative received 25 karakul sheep from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform at Keetmanshoop.

Kooper says he has been struggling to make ends meet for years, but can now sleep peacefully knowing he has the resources to make a living.

"We were speechless when we received the call that we would be beneficiaries . . . We never thought we would be considered for anything good," he says.

The Tani-Huigu Farmers Cooperative was established three years ago, with the main aim of empowering themselves through small-stock farming and starting vegetable gardens to create jobs.

The income generated will be ploughed back into the community and the education of its young people.

Kooper says the cooperative, comprising 12 men and six women, decided to each contribute N$1 000 or three small-stock animals to start off with.

But this endeavour did not prove to be successful.

"Life ceased to be for us as a people, since we also bore the heavy brunt of drought here at Koës. We lost sheep, goats and even cows. A donkey died here. But where there is a will, I believe there is a way," he says.

The farmers have also been facing an uphill battle for land as they were allegedly chased from a farm outside Aroab, where they were workers.

In conjunction with another cooperative, the Aroab Small-Scale Farmers, the group has applied for resettlement farms.

They were, however, not eligible for this as resettlement requirements previously did not cater for cooperatives.

Today they are grateful that they persevered with the Tani-Huigu Farmers Cooperative as the group was resettled to farm Karinas No 30.

Both cooperatives were resettled in October last year.

Chairman of the Aroab Small-Scale Farmers Cooperative Benedictus Draaier says the cooperative received land some 80 km east of Keetmanshoop on farm Awaras.

This cooperative comprises 30 people who have also received 25 karakul sheep for farming.

"We are old people who were not empowered before, so this is our chance. I am 68 years old myself, and another member of this group is 80 years old. We are doing the work now so that we can leave our children an inheritance. We realised we can build generationally through a cooperative," Draaier says.

He says even though the market for karakul sheep is currently "dead", they are still deeply appreciative.

Draaier says they believe the Swakara market will return and they will reap the benefits when it does.

"We know the sheep, we used to work with them on those farms where we were, and it's a business for us. We must grow the stock, look after our people, and help each other to secure our livelihoods," he says.

Equally relieved is Gerrit Witbooi, Keetmanshoop Rural constituency councillor.

"These people fought for their land and their existence. They can move into a competitive market which is even international. And in the future when the market returns they will have a competitive advantage," Witbooi says.