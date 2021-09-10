Namibia: Navy Vow to Put Arrows to the Sword

10 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Action in the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League will continue this weekend. Sports officer of the Namibian Navy Netball Club Charles Muukua says the mission for this weekend is to defeat coastal rivals Eleven Arrows and get their league campaign back on track.

Navy will tomorrow face Arrows at Walvis Bay, and Muukua is adamant they will not repeat the same mistakes that saw them play to a 53-53 draw against the Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) last weekend.

They will also be in action against Mighty Gunners on Sunday.

"It is going to be a tough one against Eleven Arrows but we are prepared for anything that comes our way. I believe the players' fitness levels have also improved - and with regard to our overall readiness, we are ready for both our games over the weekend," said Muukua.

Also tomorrow at the coast will be Golden Girls taking on Mighty Gunners.

Meanwhile, Khomas Netball League action continue today with Afrocat (s2) and Wanderers (s2) facing each other in the Khomas Super 10 League at the Wanderers Court at 18h30.

The rest of the Khomas Netball League games are:

Saturday, 11 September

Khomas Super 10

Venue: Patrick Iyambo Police College

Afrocat (s1) vs Wanderers (s1) - 11h00

Black Africa (s1) vs Unam (s1) - 12h30

Afrocat (s1) vs Nampol (s1) - 14h00

Wanderers (s2) vs Unam (s1) - 15h30

Afrocat (s2) vs Black Africa (s1) - 17h00

First Division

Venue: Patrick Iyambo Police College

Gomonate Fella (1) vs Unam (1) - 11h00

Afrocat b (1) vs NDF (1) - 12h30

Second Division

Venue: Patrick Iyambo Police College

Wanderers (2) vs Lingua A (2) - 14h00

Zebra Force (2) vs NCS (2) - 15h30

Venue: Rehoboth

Rehoboth (2) vs Tigers (2) - 14h00

