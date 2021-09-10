Namibia: Navy Vow to Put Arrows to the Sword

Action in the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League will continue this weekend. Sports officer of the Namibian Navy Netball Club Charles Muukua says the mission for this weekend is to defeat coastal rivals Eleven Arrows and get their league campaign back on track.
Navy will tomorrow face Arrows at Walvis Bay, and Muukua is adamant they will not repeat the same mistakes that saw them play to a 53-53 draw against the Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) last weekend.
They will also be in action against Mighty Gunners on Sunday.
"It is going to be a tough one against Eleven Arrows but we are prepared for anything that comes our way. I believe the players' fitness levels have also improved - and with regard to our overall readiness, we are ready for both our games over the weekend," said Muukua.
Also tomorrow at the coast will be Golden Girls taking on Mighty Gunners.
Meanwhile, Khomas Netball League action continue today with Afrocat (s2) and Wanderers (s2) facing each other in the Khomas Super 10 League at the Wanderers Court at 18h30.
The rest of the Khomas Netball League games are:
Saturday, 11 September
Khomas Super 10
Venue: Patrick Iyambo Police College
Afrocat (s1) vs Wanderers (s1) - 11h00
Black Africa (s1) vs Unam (s1) - 12h30
Afrocat (s1) vs Nampol (s1) - 14h00
Wanderers (s2) vs Unam (s1) - 15h30
Afrocat (s2) vs Black Africa (s1) - 17h00
First Division
Venue: Patrick Iyambo Police College
Gomonate Fella (1) vs Unam (1) - 11h00
Afrocat b (1) vs NDF (1) - 12h30
Second Division
Venue: Patrick Iyambo Police College
Wanderers (2) vs Lingua A (2) - 14h00
Zebra Force (2) vs NCS (2) - 15h30
Venue: Rehoboth
Rehoboth (2) vs Tigers (2) - 14h00