Tunisia to Partake in Worldfood Moscow

Tunis/Tunisia — The Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) will partake, via its Moscow office, in the WorldFood Moscow exhibition, the main meeting place for leaders of the food industry, due September 21-24 in Crocus Expo in Moscow.

"The participation in this event will be through a stand that will act as a showcase to be made available for enterprises seeking to promote their products in this platform," CEPEX said.

In this regard, the CEPEX calls on the interested enterprises to confirm their participation no later than September 13.