Tunisia: Covid-19/Tunisair - Review of Travel Conditions to Canada

Tunis/Tunisia — National carrier TUNISAIR recalled on Friday that discretionary travel to Canada (tourism, leisure, entertainment) is now allowed for fully vaccinated nationals who meet all entry requirements.

The carrier specified that travelers to Canada for a valid reason must meet the following requirements:

- Any person five years of age or older travelling to Canada will be required to provide a molecular test result for COVID-19 prior to boarding the plane to Canada, even if fully vaccinated. If the result is negative, the test must have been performed within 72 hours prior to the flight to Canada for the traveler to be allowed to board.

If the passenger has tested positive, recovered, but still tests positive, the passenger will be allowed to board provided the test was conducted at least 14 days but not more than 180 days prior to the scheduled date of travel to Canada, and provided the passenger is symptom free.

A passenger who does not present a test result within one of the validity periods will be denied boarding, unless they meet one of the few exceptions.

- In addition to the COVID-19 molecular test prior to departure, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers coming to Canada will also be required to undergo a COVID-19 molecular test upon arrival. Fully vaccinated travelers may be subject to mandatory random testing upon arrival, if selected. This test can be done on site or as a take-home kit.

- Travelers who meet the requirement to be fully vaccinated must submit their vaccination status in ArriveCAN in order to receive modified requirements upon arrival.

It is important to note that fully vaccinated travelers are still required to undergo a COVID-19 molecular test prior to departure, remain symptom-free and wear a face mask throughout their trip (including in-flight).

- All unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period from the day of entry into Canada and must show how they plan to meet this requirement while in Canada. Failure to comply with the mandatory quarantine may result in imprisonment and/or fines.

Before boarding the flight to Canada, it should be noted that, with a few exceptions

- Within 72 hours prior to arrival in Canada, all travelers flying to Canada must provide information in the ArriveCan application about their travel and contact information, their travel itinerary for the 14 days prior to arrival in Canada, an appropriate quarantine plan, a self-assessment of COVID-19 symptoms, and their vaccination information and evidence.

- For travelers to enjoy any of the advantages of being fully vaccinated upon arrival in Canada, they must download the most recent version of ArriveCAN as of August 9, 2021 and digitally submit the required information, even if they have already submitted the information prior to that date. The ArriveCAN application is a mobile application that can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store or by logging in online.

Travelers will be asked to answer a few simple health-related questions truthfully. Providing false or misleading answers can result in a fine of up to $5000.

- Travelers aged six years and over must wear a mask that covers the mouth, nose and chin, even if they are fully vaccinated. The mask must be worn throughout the trip to prevent accidental spread of COVID-19 through respiratory droplets.

- In the case of children aged between two and five years, the adult responsible for the child should still ensure that a mask is made available to the child before boarding and should so far as possible, encourage the child to wear it. Failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in a fine of up to $5,000.

- Travelers should also be aware that they may be subject to provincial or territorial measures at their destination. They should ensure that they are aware of any local public health requirements.

As a reminder, anyone who feels ill will not be allowed to board a flight as they may potentially pose a risk to others. In addition, if the passenger begins to experience symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) during the flight, they should notify the flight crew immediately.