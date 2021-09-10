South Africa: Losing Your Childhood Language Means Losing Your Own History

opinion

The first language spoken to me upon my arrival into this world was isiXhosa. The words that soothed my nigglings as a baby were in isiXhosa. The language shared between the two people who conceived me was isiXhosa. Without our language our memory is lost.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

My father is a former news editor at the SABC. More specifically, he was the editor of the isiXhosa news bulletin. He has over his career worked with celebrated news readers such as Noxolo Grootboom and Linda Gqomfa, whose command of the isiXhosa language was nothing short of legendary. My dad was part of creating that magic.

The isiXhosa news broadcast was one that I never watched and when I did watch it, I barely understood it. This wasn't colloquial isiXhosa, it was the Mqhayi kind.

My father's intimate, poetic and substantive knowledge and use of our mother tongue is his spiritual and also financial currency, providing for me to attend white schools to learn white ways. My parents speak to me in isiXhosa. However, my command of the language is subpar. My home language was competing with a world that taught me that to speak...