Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 6 Million People Registered On Evax.tn

Tunis/Tunisia — 6,000,652 people registered on Evax.tn platform up to September 9 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

A total of 6,326,371 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,440,895 first shots and 1,885,476 boosters.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,580,446 and is as follows: 1,885,476 received two doses, while 320,471 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 374,499 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Only 33,573 people honoured their COVID-19 jab appointments on September 9 out of a total of 94,257 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry added.

The ministry further added that out of 69,423 people invited to receive their first shot, only 17,660 were vaccinated, and out of 24,834 called to receive boosters, only 15,913 honoured their appointments.