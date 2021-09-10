Namibia: Bonsella to Add Voice to Depression Album

Emilie Shimbali

Hurry Haiketi, a 22-year-old upcoming artist, also known as Bonsella, was recently voted on social media to sing in the album 'Depression Defeated' for the Monica Gender Equality, Human Rights and Social Justice.

"I am very proud and very happy. I saw my video on Monica's Gender Equality social media platform along with many others requesting the public to choose the best artist to be part of the album 'Depression Defeated', and I was declared the winner," he told VIBEZ!

According to Bonsella, he has everything needed to ease depression and is well and ready for the project.

"My voice is well polished and my instruments are ready to produce best songs."

Bonsella hails from the northern parts of the country and his music career started in 2019.

His debut album titled 'Ounyuni' was released in 2020 when he was a second-year student at Triumphant College.

A few months ago, he released a second album titled 'Success Breeds Success', which features top artists such as Young T, Zomblam, Locosound, Kaboy Kamakili and others.

Bonsella sings patiently and with all his heart.

Monica's Gender Equality, Human Rights and Social Justice works tirelessly to fight against gender-based violence, resolve marriage issues, support children, and provide justice for those in need.

Bonsella said that while he is busy with the album that is coming out to ease everyone's depression, Namibians should continue to believe in the power of prayer and never lose hope.

He said everyone can expect strong and encouraging words in his songs.