Namibia: Jarmann, Ndjolominu to Finalise 'Unfinished Business'... As Boxing Action Returns

Still bruised by his last defeat against Paulinus 'John John' Ndjolonimu during their WBO Africa super middleweight title showdown, veteran fighter Anthony Jarmann yesterday vowed his upcoming rematch against Ndjolonimu will mark the defining moment of his career.

In April this year, Jarmann was outmuscled by Ndjolonimu during their contest for the then vacant WBO Africa super middleweight crown, which saw the durable Ndjolonimu stopping Jarmann in the 10th round to claim the continental belt.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Together as one Part 4' Boxing Bonanza held in the capital yesterday, a highly-determined Jarmann said he has been working around the clock to ensure he is mentally and physically ready for their much-anticipated rematch, which is slated for the Windhoek Country Club on 16 October 2021.

"I want to first thank my promoter and our sponsors for availing another opportunity; not everybody gets a chance to rectify their mistakes, and I now got the chance to do just that. I am ready to fight," said Jarmann.

"Many people said I almost won the fight but 'almost' doesn't count, and it is not good enough. So, I have been training harder and working harder to ensure I rectify my mistakes. I look forward to this fight."

At the other end of the table, an unshaken Ndjolonimu responded by cautioning Jarmann not to overestimate his chances in their coming rematch, as he is determined to return to the ring with the same fire and vigour. "When it comes to this fight, he has to appreciate it because my promoters asked if I want to get into the ring with him again, and I said I have unfinished business with him. People were also saying I had a lucky punch to win the title; that's why we decided to go for a rematch, so that we can just settle it once and for all," said a pumped-up Ndjolonimu.

Their fight will be the main attraction of the bonanza and officially marks the return of local boxing activities.

Other boxers who will be in action are Jeremiah 'Lowkey' Nakathila, who will be returning to the ring against Tinashe Mwadziwana of Zimbabwe to battle it out in a WBO international lightweight eight-rounder, while Phillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa will square off against Innocent Mantengu from South Africa for the WBO global super bantamweight title.

Charles Shinima and Mohammed Muta of Tanzania will trade blows for the WBO Africa welterweight title, and Matheus Heita will be vying for the national super bantamweight title against Julius Sheefeni in the opening bout of the star-studded line-up.