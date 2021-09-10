Namibia: Armas Nominated for Sotigui Award

Veteran actor Armas Shivute has been nominated in Sotigui for the Best Actor of Southern Africa category for 2021.

Sotigui works to recognise and valorise the profession of actors in African cinema and the diaspora in partnership with the Pan-African festival of cinema and television of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Since its premiere in 2019, the #LandoftheBraveFilm has won the Best Narrative Feature 2020 Silicon Valley African Film Festival. It was also selected this year for the Pan African Film Festival.

Shivute told VIBEZ! the movie has ticked all the boxes in terms of what a film should be.

"The writing of the script was amazing, the directing was brilliant, and the production was excellent. It's an amazing moment to be alive. I am still in a good shock since I learned of the nomination. All I can say is that I am overjoyed by the nomination," he said.

This is his fourth nomination, and he has so far won as Best Actor in 2012 for the Namibia Films and Theatre Award, Best Play in 2006 at the City of Windhoek Festival and scooped the College of the Arts Best Play and Best Actor in 1998.

Shivute revealed they had a successful workshop that helped immensely to find the actors.

The involvement of actors to own the script was a brilliant idea by the producer.

"So, when you have pre-production that was so well oiled, then you can expect good results from everyone. Those are some of the reasons this film will be remembered for a long time to come. Namibia has over the last years produced good films, and we hope the industry can continue. It's a pity we are faced with the Covid-19 pandemic."

When quizzed how it came about that he plays detective Shivute in the film, he said: "I met Tim Huebschle in Lüderitz while I was giving theatre training to the youth, and he told me he was writing a feature film with me in mind. He then asked me if I am interested, and if I think I can bring Shivute to life. I immediately accepted the challenge, and he said, 'see you in Windhoek, detective Shivute'".

The talented actor is pitted against Magaia Ana from Mozambique and Lungu Dyness Daisy from Zambia.

"It makes me a little nervous, since I do not know much about them - but that is the beauty of this industry. [If] you want to be the best, then you have to test yourself with the best."

The event is scheduled to be held from 10 to 13 November 2021.

The popular radio Kosmos host feels the pandemic has disrupted the film industry to the core, which has made opportunities limited for actors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Covid is our number one enemy. No productions are happening right now or [they are rather] very few. I am not involved in any right now, but I miss being busy with a script. So, producers and directors, I am still available, LOL," he hinted.

Despite the hardships some industries are facing, Shivute feels there are some notable achievements worth being celebrated during the pandemic.

"Namibia is a blessed country right now. With all the hardships, we have people who are putting a smile on the face of the country. Look at our two sprint sensations (Christine) Mboma and (Beatrice) Masilingi, and the whole Olympic and Paralympic teams. The Brave Warriors are doing well. Boxing is heavily affected but it is keeping afloat. We have reasons to smile as a nation, regardless of the pains caused by the pandemic.

"I lost people who are dear to me: my mentor David Ndjavera, and my friends Shipindo and Nicky (coach). This nomination is for all Namibians, including those who have lost the fight against Covid-19. Frontline workers, you are our heroes. Stay safe and blessed," he concluded.