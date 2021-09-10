Namibia: Winning Oscars Now Possible for Namibia

Over the years, Namibia's film industry has been growing rapidly, moulding talents, creating world-class quality entertainment, and magical stories and now it's time for the world to know and the Oscars is the perfect platform to showcase it.

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, is aimed to award and celebrate artistic and technical merit in the film industry.

Regarded as the most prestigious and significant awards in the film entertainment industry worldwide, the Oscars recently approved the Namibia International Feature Film Awards Selection Committee.

According to Hertha Katjivena, the media officer at the Namibia Film Commission (NFC), a seven-member committee of Namibian creatives and cinephiles got the green light ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards.

"Easily one of the most-coveted movie awards, and glamorous events in Hollywood and the global entertainment calendar, the Oscars, has until now remained ostensibly out of the grasp of the Namibian film industry," she stated.

The committee is composed of a diverse group of Namibians, such as Obed Emvula, who heads the Namibian Oscars selection committee as chairperson, Bridget Pickering, Tim Huebschle, Marinda Stein, Abius Akwaake, Richard Pakleppa, and Linda de Jager.

Speaking to VIBEZ! Emvula who is also a renowned actor and film producer, said the Oscars holds great promise for Namibia and the storytelling industry.

"We finally got the opportunity to discover new talents, promote the Namibian brand and invest in our local film industry," he said.

"What emphasises this promise of a global award for Namibia is evident in our resolve to tell unique stories that reveal our unique realities, and that define us as Namibians and as Africans. This is why we will not take this humbling opportunity to give a platform to credible Namibian films at the Oscars annually for granted."

The objectives of the committee will be to select Namibian submissions of features that have the potential to be nominated for the Oscars.

Emvula clarifies that the committee together with NFC will share further details regarding the eligibility and criteria for those who would like to submit their work for the Oscars. The committee will call for Namibian entries ahead of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on 27 March 2022.

"This opens up an opportunity for all Namibians with eligible and qualifying films to submit without a submission fee charged," he said.