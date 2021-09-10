Kenya: Njuri Ncheke Elders Threaten to Curse Accuser of Chuka University VC

The Meru council of elders has threatened to curse the anonymous tipster that led to an investigation into Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka over suspected falsification of academic documents.

This comes after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) cleared the don of the allegations and ended its probe.

In a letter signed by acting deputy chief executive Abdi Mohamud, the anti-graft agency stated it had no intention of pursuing the matter further.

"We wish to inform you that the commission, in exercising its responsibilities in Section 25 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, has reached a decision to discontinue the said investigation," says letter dated September 9, 2021.

Mr Mohamud said that during investigations, the watchdog had obtained the necessary information it needed to look into the complaint.

But speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony held at Chuka University following the clearance, the Meru council of elders gave the anonymous complainant 42 days to come out and apologise to the VC, who is a member of the council.

Failure to this, council chairman Kangori Thaara said, Njuri Ncheke will curse the person.

He said such allegations could not only ruin the reputation of Prof Njoka, but also that of the university which is dear to the community.

On his part, Prof Njoka read sinister motives into the probe, but reiterated that he is still vying for the Tharaka Nithi Governor seat in 2022.

Former Tharaka Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa and other local politicians including Muthomi Micheni and Dr Mutegi Kabisani were present for the thanksgiving event.

Prof Njoka was summoned by the EACC and recently appeared at the agency's offices in Isiolo town to record a statement.

The probe into VC's academic papers was over degree certificates he acquired from universities outside the country.

He has a post graduate diploma in research and a doctorate degree in animal production, majoring in special zootechnics, all from the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia.

The VC also has a Master's degree in animal production from the Moscow-based university.

After serving as dean at Egerton University's Faculty of Agriculture for about five years, he took over as the director of the university's Eastern campus from 2005 to 2008.

He served as the principal of Chuka University College from 2008 to 2013 when the institution was chartered and was later appointed VC, a position he has held to date.