South Africa: National Assembly Passes GBV Bills and Approves Determination of Remuneration of FFC Members

Today, the National Assembly (NA) passed the two Gender-Based Violence(GBV) Bills - Domestic Violence Amendment Bill and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill.

The GBV Bills were introduced in Parliament in 2018 as three Bills. The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) passed one of the Bills with no amendments last week - the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill- and sent it to the President for assent.

The two other Bills- Domestic Violence Amendment Bill and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill- were returned to the NA with proposed amendments by the NCOP.

Today, the NA agreed to the proposed amendments, passed the Bills, and will send the bills to the President for assent.

The House also passed the Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill. The Bill seeks to amend the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977, so as to further regulate the publication of information which reveals or may reveal the identity of an accused, a witness or person against whom an offence has allegedly been committed who is under the age of 18 years; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

The Bill will now be sent to the NCOP for concurrence.

At the same sitting, the NA approved President Cyril Ramaphosa's determination of remuneration of the Financial and Fiscal Commission(FFC) members.

Section 9(1) of the FFC Act provides that members of the FFC are entitled to such remuneration, allowances and other benefits as determined by the President, considering the recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers (Commission). The National Assembly must approve the determination by the President.

After considering the relevant legislation and factors that must be taken into account, the Commission recommended a 0% adjustment to the remuneration of all categories of public office bearers (POBs).

The determination applies retrospectively from 1 April 2021.