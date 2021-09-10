South Africa: Social Relief of Distress Grant Application Process Intensifies the Struggle to Survive

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Israel Nkuna

The Social Relief of Distress grant system hurts poor people instead of helping them. It gives us hope that we'll eat again, then takes it away in a bureaucratic mess. Heartbreak is turning to anger.

My name is Israel Nkuna, and I'm from a small, rural village in Limpopo called Mahlathi. To live here is to have your heart broken every day.

Since last year, I have been helping poor people from my area apply for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which amounts to R350 a month. This year, most of these applications have been declined; just today, I received about 300 messages from people telling me their applications have not been successful.

If the people I try to help on a daily basis are anything to go by, the grant application system has left millions of South Africans with no support. While we try to deal with an application system that has serious faults, we struggle to survive. While we wait for an appeal process on failed applications, we starve.

Let me share my own case to demonstrate the failures of this grant system. Based on the Department of Social Development's information, I was eligible for the...

